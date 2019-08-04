Devin Smeltzer called up to start Sunday for Twins; Sam Dyson lands on IL

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have placed new reliever Sam Dyson on the Injured List with biceps tendinitis. To take his place on the roster, the Twins have recalled lefty Devin Smeltzer, and Smeltzer will start Sunday’s game against the Royals.

The first two outings of the Sam Dyson era in Minnesota did not go as well as planned, but the Twins acquired him with the idea that he’ll be a high-leverage reliever for them down the stretch.

Smeltzer was sent out after doing a great job in relief against the New York Yankees, in part because the Twins had a pressing need for arms and the lefty has minor league options.

Recent shuffling

Sunday morning’s moves come one day after the Twins shook up their roster a bit with some movement. Here’s the upshot of those transactions:

UP

First baseman C.J. Cron, activated from the Injured List (thumb)

Outfielder Jake Cave, recalled from Triple-A Rochester

Reliever Zack Littell, recalled from Triple-A Rochester

DOWN

Starter Michael Pineda, placed on the Injured List with a right triceps strain

Reliever Lewis Thorpe, optioned to Triple-A Rochester

Centerfielder Byron Buxton, placed on the Injured List with a subluxated left shoulder