Exhale: Twins slugger Nelson Cruz does not need surgery, second opinion confirms

The Twins on Monday had an off day to collect themselves — after a gut-punch loss to their division rivals — and take time to get ready for a midweek series in Milwaukee with the Brewers.

Although there’s no game Monday, it does feel like the Twins got a win to add to their ledger.

Star slugger Nelson Cruz will NOT need surgery after he ruptured a tendon in his left wrist. Cruz was in New York to get a second opinion on his wrist that landed him on the 10-day Injured List, and the word was encouraging and had the Twins feeling optimistic about Cruz’s availability in the near future.

Cruz, who got looked at by Dr. Thomas Graham, is expected to get back to baseball activities Tuesday and join the team in Milwaukee. At that point, the 39-year-old slugger can return to his hitting program, and you’d almost expect that he’ll be activated as early as he is eligible to come off the 10-day IL.

Cruz went on the IL on Friday, and he was third in the American League with a .426 Weighted On-Base Average at the time of the injury. His absence is a significant blow to the Twins’ lineup, but at least it appears that it will be short-lived.