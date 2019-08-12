Minnesota Twins 2020 schedule opens out west, includes big weekend matchups

The 2020 schedule is out and the Minnesota Twins will open on the road in Oakland. They’ll finish that two-series road trip out West in Seattle, so the good news for the Twins is that there shouldn’t be any concern about early-April snow and cold postponing one of their first few games of the year.

Here’s a look at the full slate of games, courtesy of the Twins:

From a fan perspective, it appears like there are some good weekend series available at Target Field next summer: Boston at the end of April, the Angels, Yankees and Astros all come to Minneapolis over a weekend. Even the Dodgers and Giants make the trek from California to Target Field, although those will be midweek series. Ditto for the Milwaukee Brewers, which still doesn’t make sense, but whatever.

The 2020 All-Star Game is at Dodger Stadium in mid-July.