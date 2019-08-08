Nelson Cruz leaves Twins-Indians game Thursday with strained wrist

TARGET FIELD — The Minnesota Twins are facing the biggest series of the 2019 season to date, and at least for the rest of Thursday night, they’ll need to face that task without veteran slugger Nelson Cruz, who left Thursday’s game with a strained left wrist.

Cruz was batting cleanup in the DH role against Indians starter Mike Clevinger. In the 4th inning, Cruz swung through a fastball and appeared to get hurt on the play. An athletic trainer and manager Rocco Baldelli walked out near the plate to check on the 39-year-old slugger, and Cruz apparently was unable to continue.

Cruz, who has dealt with a wrist injury this season, left the game with a 2-2 count, and C.J. Cron entered to replace him in the lineup.

The Twins say that Cruz is “day-to-day” with the strained wrist. Cruz was on the Injured List from mid-May until early June because of a left wrist strain and missed 15 games.

Baldelli said after the game that Cruz felt discomfort after the swing, and added that Cruz was being evaluated and the Twins would have more information Friday. “You could tell once we got out there that we weren’t going to let him stay in there or try to swing or do anything like that,” Baldelli said.