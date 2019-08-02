Not again: Injury forces Byron Buxton to miss another game

Byron Buxton was initially in the Twins’ lineup for Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, but that changed just over an hour before first pitch when the center fielder was scratched because of left shoulder soreness.

Buxton was injured when he collided with the outfield wall in the Twins’ loss to the Marlins on Thursday in Miami and is being listed as day-to-day.

Byron Buxton was scratched with left shoulder soreness after yesterday's collision with the outfield wall in Miami. Day-to-day. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) August 2, 2019

Buxton returned from the 7-day concussion list in late July after being injured while making a diving catch on July 13 in Cleveland. He also was on the injured list in June after being hit by a pitch in the right wrist in a game against Kansas City.

Buxton’s willingness to run into fences led the Twins to positioning him deeper in the outfield earlier this season so his collisions with the outfield walls weren’t so violent. That move was made after Buxton was briefly sidelined early in the season after running into the center field fence in Kansas City.

Buxton is slashing .262/.314/.513 with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 82 games. Buxton’s 30 doubles were tied for the sixth most in the major leagues entering Friday. The Twins played their 109th game on Friday.

With Buxton out, Max Kepler moved to center field for Friday’s game.