Power trip: Twins establish single-season home run record on road

The Twins are closing in on the Major League single-season home run record, but they established another home run mark on Thursday afternoon in Chicago.

The Twins’ three homers, including two by Jake Cave, in a 10-5 victory over the White Sox gave them 141 this season on the road, setting a big-league record. Cave’s leadoff homer in the third against Dylan Cease was the Twins’ 139th homer on the road in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 138 set by the San Francisco Giants in 2001. C.J. Cron followed with a home run to center.

Cave’s second homer of the game came in the seventh inning and gave Minnesota 261 homers this season. That leads the big leagues and is the third most in a season in MLB history behind the 2018 New York Yankees (267) and 1997 Seattle Mariners (264).

The Twins played without outfielder Max Kepler (sore right knee), third baseman Miguel Sano (right forearm tightness and a gastrointestinal issue) and the versatile Marwin Gonzalez (abdominal/oblique strain). Those three have combined for 76 home runs, including a team-leading 35 by Kepler.

The Twins’ sweep of the White Sox put them 31 games over .500 and 3.5 games up on Cleveland in the AL Central. Minnesota is 43-22 on the road.