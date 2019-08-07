Randy Dobnak the next Twins pitcher to get call to the big leagues

The Twins are calling on minor league pitcher Randy Dobnak, SKOR North has confirmed, to help bolster a pitching staff in need of a boost before a 4-game series with the Cleveland Indians.

The Twins host their division rivals for 4 games at Target Field this weekend, and Dobnak will be the latest reinforcement to join the cause. The roster move to clear space for Dobnak on the 25-man roster is not yet known.

Dobnak dominated for Single-A Fort Myers earlier this season before earning a promotion to Double-A, where he once again proved up to the level of competition. His third promotion was to Triple-A Rochester and now he’s set to become a big leaguer. Across all three levels this season, the righty has a 2.02 ERA in 125 innings, with 102 strikeouts and 24 walks.

He started 19 of his 22 games this season, and although his role with the club has not been announced formally, the more pressing need on the Twins right now might be in relief.

In less than three years, Dobnak’s gone from being an undrafted pitcher out of Alderson Broadus University, a small DII school in West Virginia, to putting up strong numbers in the top levels of the Twins’ minor league system. And now he’s set to join the big league club.

SKOR North’s Jake Depue contributed to this report.