Report: Corey Kluber has a setback during rehab outing, won’t pitch for 2 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are playing meaningful games in mid-August, and they’d be exaggerating if they said that they never take a peak at that out-of-town scoreboard displayed prominently in right-center field.

The Cleveland Indians’ ace — one of them, anyway — was working his way back to the big leagues after an elbow injury. Kluber has been out since May 1, when he broke his right forearm.

A report from Indians beat writer Paul Hoynes said that Kluber was removed from his Triple-A start on Sunday after just one inning, when the starter dealt with an injury to his abdominal muscle.

The Indians had the night off Monday before a series with the Mets. They entered the night trailing the Twins by 2.5 games in the A.L. Central division.

Cleveland has the best starting-staff ERA in the American League over the past 2 months, at 3.38. They’re followed in the A.L. by Houston (3.87), Oakland (3.93), Tampa Bay (4.27), and Minnesota (4.60).

With Kluber out for two more weeks before ramping back up his rehab program, the Indians will be forced to rely on starters like Shane Bieber (2.56 ERA over the past 2 months), Mike Clevinger (3.23 the last two months), Aaron Civale (1.50 ERA) and Zach Plesac (3.79).