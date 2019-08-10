Report: Twins set to acquire speedy outfielder from Mariners

The Major League trade deadline passed on July 31, but deals involving players on minor league contracts can still be made and it appears the Twins are about to acquire one of those guys.

Outfielder Ian Miller will be sent from the Seattle Mariners to the Twins, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. (Hat tip to www.mlbtraderumors.com for picking up the story.)

Miller, 27, was a 14th-round selection of the Mariners in the 2013 draft and has yet to play in the big leagues. The Twins, according to Divish, like Miller’s speed and could use him as a pinch runner and extra outfielder when September call-ups are made. Miller has 29 stolen bases in 105 games this season with Triple-A Tacoma and 237 stolen bases in seven minor-league seasons.

Mariners have reached an agreement to trade outfielder Ian Miller to the Minnesota Twins. It's likely for cash considerations. He could be useful during September call-ups for the Twins as a pinch runner and extra outfielder. Mariners didn't seem interested in calling him up — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 10, 2019

Miller’s slash line this season is .272/.354/.453 with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs in 386 at-bats. In his first six seasons in the minors, Miller only had seven home runs.