twins

Reports: Byron Buxton has rehab put on pause after pain in shoulder

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore August 27, 2019 4:40 pm

Byron Buxton’s rehab assignment will be halted, according to reports on the ground in Chicago.

That’s bad news for Buxton and bad news for the Twins, who could use a lift from one of their most important players.

Buxton was in low-A Cedar Rapids attempting to return from a subluxated shoulder on his left (non-throwing) arm.

Buxton will join the Twins in Chicago for further evaluation, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Hayes also reported that an MRI showed no structural damage.

Related Stories

Topics:
buxton rehab buxton setback byron buxton rehab rehab halted Twins twins



Latest Twins Stories

twins