Reports: Byron Buxton has rehab put on pause after pain in shoulder

Byron Buxton’s rehab assignment will be halted, according to reports on the ground in Chicago.

Byron Buxton felt pain in his shoulder on his rehab assignment. The rehab assignment has been halted at the moment. He is expected to meet the team in Chicago. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) August 27, 2019

That’s bad news for Buxton and bad news for the Twins, who could use a lift from one of their most important players.

Buxton was in low-A Cedar Rapids attempting to return from a subluxated shoulder on his left (non-throwing) arm.

Buxton will join the Twins in Chicago for further evaluation, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Hayes also reported that an MRI showed no structural damage.