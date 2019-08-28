Reports: Miguel Sanó leaves game because of forearm tightness

It’s the time of year that injury notes start to stack up and Major League lineups try to get by as best they can.

Miguel Sanó is the latest note to add to the Twins’ injury report in 2019. Sanó was hit with a pitch on the bottom part of his right forearm during Wednesday’s game against the White Sox. He stayed in the game initially, but later was removed for a pinch hitter. According to reports, the Twins are considering the slugging third baseman as “day-to-day.”

KEPLER SCRATCHED

Right fielder Max Kepler originally was in the lineup Wednesday, but he was removed with a sore right knee.

Kepler has played a lot of centerfield in the absence of Byron Buxton, and Kepler has been one of the team’s best players this year.

Buxton, meanwhile, had his rehab assignment put on pause this week as the Twins want to make sure he’s right before returning him to outfield play. Eventually the hope is that he’ll return to the Major League lineup to help the Twins yet this season, GM Thad Levine told reporters.