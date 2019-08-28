SKOR North presents: Bombas Away for $50K

If the Minnesota Twins break the Major League home run record, one listener is going to win $1,000. And if the record-breaking Bomba is a grand slam, one listener is going to win life-changing money: $50,000!

(The Twins WILL break that record this year.)

It’s the SKOR North “Bombas Away for $50K” contest, and the rules are simple.

How do you get entered to win the $50,000??

It’s really 4 simple steps.

1) Download the SKOR North app

2) Register

3) Enter through “Listener Rewards” on the menu

4) Watch for the Twins to break the MLB home run record!

If you guess the right Twins player to hit Home Run No. 268, you’ll be entered to win $1,000.

If the record-breaking 268th “bomba” is a grand slam, SKOR North will give away $50,000 to a lucky fan.

