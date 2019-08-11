Starters staying in line: Perez and Gibson scheduled to pitch in Milwaukee

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have an off day on Monday, which would in theory give the team the ability to skip a spot in the starting rotation. Given Martín Pérez’s latest two outings, some fans believed they might take that opportunity and move around the other starters to give the lefty a blow.

The Twins, however, have a different thought. They’ll stick with the starting rotation as it is currently aligned, meaning Pérez will start Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, and Kyle Gibson will take the ball in the second game of the 2-game set.

Pérez allowed 6 earned runs in 6 innings against the Braves his last time out. The time before that it was 5 earned runs in 5 innings against the Royals.

I asked manager Rocco Baldelli a few days ago if the Twins would look to get creative — with openers, piggyback starters or just a change in the rotation — given some recent struggles on the starting staff and Michael Pineda’s trip to the injured list.

“It doesn’t start that conversation for us, but we talk about creative scenarios all year,” Baldelli said.

“We’ll probably just continue to do that as we’ve done all year long. … I would anticipate all of our starters to just carry on, continue what they’re doing. I think there’s a lot of ways to look at it where you could say we’ve had a lot of productivity from our starters and I don’t see any reason why that would change now,” he said.

In 6 starts since the beginning of July, Pérez has a 6.55 ERA in 33 innings, and batters are hitting .324/.372/.618 off the veteran lefty.