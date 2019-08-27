The moves keep coming: Twins recall Randy Dobnak, option Lewis Thorpe

The Twins informed lefthanded pitcher Lewis Thorpe on Sunday that he was headed back to Triple-A Rochester. On Tuesday, they replaced him by recalling righthander Randy Dobnak from the Red Wings.

Dobnak, who had a previous stint with the Twins, made two starts and appeared in three games this month with Minnesota. He went 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA, striking out nine and walking five. Dobnak, 24, started the season at Single-A Fort Myers and made his big-league debut on Aug. 9 against Cleveland. He pitched four scoreless innings, giving up six hits and striking out three.

There was some initial thought that the Twins would replace Thorpe by bringing back Byron Buxton (shoulder) from his rehab assignment at Single-A Cedar Rapids, but Buxton was not able to play center field on Monday night because of the field conditions. It was expected that Buxton would play center for Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

Major League rosters can expand to 40 players on Sunday, meaning the shuttle between Minnesota and Rochester soon will be ending.