Tough break: Injury to Cleveland star should help Twins’ bid for AL Central title

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins’ main competitor took a major hit on Sunday morning when the Cleveland Indians announced third baseman Jose Ramirez would have to have surgery for a fractured hamate bone in his right hand. Ramirez left Saturday’s game against Kansas City after fouling off a pitch.

Ramirez is slashing .254/.325/.463 with 20 home runs, 75 RBIs in 126 games.

He will have the procedure performed by a hand specialist on Monday. There is no timetable for Ramirez’s return, but the injury reportedly takes more than a month to heal.

Ramirez, a two-time All-Star, was hitting .321/.372/.705 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 22 games in August. The Twins (78-51) entered Sunday’s game against Detroit with a 2.5-game lead on Cleveland (76-54) in the AL Central.