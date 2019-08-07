Twins call up Kohl Stewart in another move for a fresher arm

The Twins on Wednesday recalled reliever Kohl Stewart to the Majors and the expectation is that he’ll be available for the day-game finale against the Braves.

Stewart has pitched 19 1/3 innings for the Twins this season (4.66 ERA) and last pitched for Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 1.

To make room on the MLB roster, the team optioned Cody Stashak, a promising reliever who had pitched the night before — and has minor league options remaining. Stashak will go back to Triple-A Rochester and hope to be an option for the club again in the near future.

Stashak threw 44 pitches Tuesday night against the Braves and recorded 5 outs. Atlanta scored 3 runs against him, pushing his big-league ERA up to 5.87, although he had enough batters swing and miss at his offerings in his brief MLB stint to remain an interesting option.