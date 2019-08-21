Twins Tidbits: Injury forces Eddie Rosario’s exit; Lucas Giolito shuts ’em down; Byron Buxton making progress

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins already are without center field Byron Buxton and now could be without left fielder Eddie Rosario.

Rosario was removed from the Twins’ 4-0 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field because of right hamstring tightness. Rosario was removed in the sixth inning after grounding to short in the fourth.

“Luckily, we have the off day coming up, and we should know more soon,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters. “It wasn’t like an acute injury or anything, but even something moderately serious is something we’re going to spend time on.”

Rosario, who entered Wednesday slashing .284/.308/.517 with 27 home runs and 85 RBIs in 107 games, missed 13 games because of a sprained ankle he suffered in late June.

The Twins will be off Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Target Field.

SHUTTING ‘EM DOWN

The last time Lucas Giolito faced the Twins on July 25 in Chicago the White Sox righthander gave up seven runs and seven hits in five innings. This included four home runs, three of which came off the bat of Nelson Cruz. The Twins cruised to a 10-3 victory and Giolito was left with a memory he did not want to repeat.

On Wednesday, Giolito looked like a different pitcher as he threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout in which he did not walk a batter and struck out 12 against the most powerful lineup in the big leagues. That made Giolito the first White Sox pitcher since Gary Peters in 1963 to pitch nine innings with no walks and 12-plus strikeouts.

“He’s a tough customer, and he was on his game,” Baldelli said. “He pounded the strike zone, but he also has elite stuff, too. He made it tough for us from the get-go. We weren’t really able to get much going off of him. He didn’t bite himself in the foot in any way. He kept bringing it to us, and today we just didn’t have the answer for him.”

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi gave up four runs (three earned) and eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings but he labored through the first and third innings and left after throwing 104 pitches.

Giolito, who along with Odorizzi was elected to the AL All-Star team in July, threw only 11 more pitches than Odorizzi in going all nine innings. In the four games since getting shelled by the Twins, Giolito has gone 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA and surrendered three home runs.

As for Cruz, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts against Giolito. This was one day after the veteran designated hitter went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs in the Twins’ 14-4 victory over the White Sox. That was the Twins’ only win in the three-game series.

BUXTON TO TAKE BP

Buxton reportedly will take batting practice on Thursday as he attempts to return from a dislocation of his right shoulder joint suffered Aug. 1 in Miami.

Between missing time because of concussion-like symptoms in July and then injuring his shoulder when he crashed into a wall, Buxton has played in only nine games since July 12.

Baldelli told the Star Tribune that Buxton could go on a minor league rehab assignment before he returns to the Twins. Buxton has been taking part in baseball activities, according to Baldelli.