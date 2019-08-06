Twins Tidbits: Jose Berrios has rare awful outing; Nelson Cruz’s power surge continues

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios had had some rough patches during his starts this season but always seemed to recover enough to avoid significant damage. That was until Tuesday night.

The Twins ace gave up a home run to Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. to open the game, rebounded to strike out the side in the second inning, but then gave up eight runs the rest of the way in a 12-7 loss to the Braves before 36,721 at Target Field. This included four runs in Atlanta’s six-run sixth that pretty much decided the game. The loss ended the Twins’ four-game winning streak and evened this three-game series at 1-1 with the final game scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Berrios’ final line: nine runs, nine hits, four walks and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings. It marked the most runs Berrios has given up in a start since his rookie season in May 2016, when he surrendered seven runs on three hits with four walks and a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning in a 10-8 loss at Detroit. That was only the fourth start of his career.

Remember when José Berríos struck Ronald Acuña Jr. out in the All-Star Game? Looks like Ronald Acuña Jr. remembered. pic.twitter.com/11NdcwHQy0 — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) August 7, 2019

“I think (this start) is probably one to wipe the slate clean of and kind of move on,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Berrios’ outing. “Jose’s been pitching great for us, he’s had a great run going. We ran into a good team, swinging the bats well. He might not have been completely on what he was wanting to do tonight and that happens. He’s been phenomenal this year and I’d expect him to jump right back on track next time out.”

Berrios’ struggles on Tuesday came after he was masterful in his previous outing, giving up no runs, two hits and striking out a season-high 11 in seven innings in a 7-4 win in Miami. Berrios threw only 81 pitches in that game before being taken out earlier than many expected. It was somewhat surprising that he was left in for 97 pitches by Baldelli on Tuesday.

The difference, of course, is the Marlins are a bottom-feeder. They entered Tuesday sitting 23 games behind the first-place Braves in the NL East. Still, it was surprising just how off Berrios looked, if only because he had put together so many solid performances this season.

The righthander had not given up more than five earned runs in a start this season, and had gone 12 consecutive starts without giving up three earned runs, the longest single-season stretch by a Twins starter since Johan Santana went 22 straight starts from June 9 to Sept. 29, 2004.

Since making his second consecutive All-Star appearance in July, Berrios had gone 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA in four starts. Berrios also was 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts at Target Field this season.

The Braves, however, were not impressed. Freddie Freeman hit his second home run in as many nights, belting a three-run blast in the third, Ozzie Albies added an RBI single in the fifth and the Braves chased Berrios in the sixth, scoring one of their runs on a balk.

#MNTwins starter Jose Berrios after allowing a career-high nine earned runs pic.twitter.com/hX6AJlsuPJ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 7, 2019

One of Berrios’ problems was he failed to get swings and misses on his curveball. “Unfortunately, that’s going to happen sometimes,” said Berrios, whose record fell to 10-6 and ERA rose from 2.80 to 3.24. “We’re in the big leagues. I tried to execute my plan …”

On Tuesday, Berrios was unable to do that.

POWER MOVE

Nelson Cruz’s incredible power surge continued as the veteran slugger tied Harmon Killebrew’s 1964 franchise single-season record with his sixth multi-homer game of the year.

The 39-year-old designated hitter blasted a 429-foot home run to left field off Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz with the Twins trailing 11-0 in the sixth inning, and then hit a 421-foot, three-run homer to left-center in the seventh off Sean Newcomb to pull the Twins within 11-6.

ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED. Nelson Cruz smokes his 31st home run of the season. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/unyujNEfFE — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 7, 2019

That gave Cruz 32 home runs on the season and 392 for his career, passing Graig Nettles for 62nd on the all-time list. Cruz is now one home run behind Jim Edmonds and four away from passing Joe Carter, who is 60th on the all-time list. “Definitely, it’s a big deal,” Cruz said of reaching milestones. “But I don’t go out there and try to look at who I’m going to pass. I only saw when they put it on the scoreboard or something like that.”

Cruz’s six multi-homer games, including two games with three homers, are the most he has had in a single season in his 15-year career. Cruz now has 33 career games in which he has homered multiple times. Since the All-Star break, Cruz leads the majors with 16 home runs and 30 RBIs. He finished Tuesday’s game 4-for-5, including two singles, with four RBIs.

“It’s more of what we’ve seen,” Baldelli said. “It’s extremely impressive. On a night like tonight, it can almost go by and not get spoken about very much, but for most players a night like tonight is the night of the year. For him it just seems like it’s another day for him. He’s been completely locked in and been taking great swings.”

The Twins have 223 home runs, passing the 1964 team for the second-most in franchise history. That trails the club-record 225 homers hit by the Twins in 1963.