Twins Tidbits: Martin Perez provides much-needed strong start; home run record about to fall; Cave gets defensive

MINNEAPOLIS — Martin Perez gave the Twins exactly what they needed on Sunday. The veteran lefthander, who has had an up-and-down season, surrendered two runs, five hits, walked one and struck out five in six innings in Minnesota’s 7-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Target Field.

Perez earned his first victory since July 5 as he threw 100 pitches before turning over the game to relievers Cody Stashak (no runs in two innings) and Lewis Thorpe (two runs in one inning and optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game). That helped to save the bullpen as Sam Dyson, Taylor Rogers and Sergio Romo didn’t have to pitch. Yes, the Tigers (39-89) are a woeful collection so it’s difficult to get overly excited about the Twins (79-51) beating Detroit, but manager Rocco Baldelli’s crew wasn’t going to be picky after a disappointing homestand.

It started with the Twins dropping two of three to the White Sox and then Jose Berrios losing to the Tigers in the opener on Friday night before Minnesota rebounded on Saturday.

“I thought he threw the ball great,” Baldelli said of Perez. “We could look at it all the way around. I thought he commanded the ball well. Again, the stuff was good. He had really the use of his cutter, not just in on the righties, but I think he threw some good backdoor cutters as well and kept them honest and pitched well with his fastball. Overall, it was a really nice start.”

Perez has given up four earned runs over 17 innings in his past three starts. That’s a nice rebound for a guy who had his ERA as low as 2.83 in early May and saw it get up to 4.87 after he surrendered seven earned runs in an Aug. 7 loss to Atlanta. It was at that point it appeared Perez might wind up in the bullpen.

“Everything was good,” Perez said after his outing on Sunday. “The cutter inside and then the backdoor cutter was good, too. I was able to use my fastball inside and outside of the plate. The changeup when I needed it … and it was a great game.”

Catcher Mitch Garver, who had an RBI double in the third inning off Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and scored on a Nelson Cruz groundout, said Perez was able to “locate his glove-side fastball a lot better than we have in the past.”

“We had a few strikes looking on fastballs inside and that opens up a lot of options,” Garver said. “You can go back to the cutter away off the plate. I know we struck out a few guys like that. Really just good command. Everything was coming out of his hand pretty well.

“… He was definitely attacking today. Really, really good job. Gave up a few hits on some off-speed pitches that we’d like back but at the same time, the way he controlled the game at that point was pretty impressive.”

The Twins also got some help as Kansas City avoided being swept by Cleveland. The Indians rallied from a four-run deficit to tie the Royals 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth, but the Royals got a home run from Ryan O’Hearn leading off the 10th inning for a 9-8 victory. That gives the Twins a 3.5-game lead in the AL Central.

A MATTER OF TIME

C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop homered for the Twins, leaving them 14 away from tying the single-season MLB record of 267 set last season by the New York Yankees. The Twins’ 253 homers ties the 2016 Baltimore Orioles for the sixth most homers in a single season.

It was Cron’s 21st homer of the season but only his third in 18 games this month. Schoop has 18 homers this season but only two in 10 games this month.

DEFENSE, DEFENSE

Baldelli had Jake Cave replace Luis Arraez in left field with the Twins leading by five runs in the top of the seventh inning, knowing that Cave would provide a significant upgrade defensively in large part because Arraez is inexperienced at that position.

Cave made Baldelli look like a smart man in the eighth when he made a leaping catch on the warning track to retire Ronny Rodriguez and end the half inning with a runner at first.

“I was running, and I thought, man, I’m running a long way here,” Cave said. “I knew I was close to the corner and to the wall. I actually thought it had a chance to get out at first, and I might have to make a catch at the top of the wall. But I’m pretty sure it would have hit the wall. It wasn’t out, I don’t think. But I knew it was going to be pretty close, and I didn’t want to go slamming into the wall, so I tried to time the jump. And it worked out pretty well.”

While Cave did not celebrate his catch on the field, Baldelli said he wasn’t nearly as cool about it once he got in the dugout. “He’s not Joe Cool in the dugout. No, no,” Baldelli said. “There’s some smiling and he’s got some things to say, which we love. He has great energy and he’s much appreciated in a lot of ways because he’s a fun guy and he brings it every day. Whether he’s playing or not, or making good plays, regardless of all that he’s a tremendous personality in our clubhouse.”

Cave said he doesn’t want to “show off too much,” but that changes once he’s in the dugout. “I like to have fun with my teammates, but I don’t want to show anybody up,” he said. “I try to keep a straight face when I’m out there, but it’s fun when I get to the dugout.”

Cave struck out in his only at-bat Sunday but otherwise had a fantastic series. He finished 4-for-6 against Tigers pitching with three home runs, four RBIs and two walks. Cave had two home runs all season entering the weekend.