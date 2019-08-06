Twins Tidbits: Miguel Sano delivers in a pinch; Trevor May heats it up; Sam Dyson’s road back

MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sano spent much of his time during the Twins’ game against Atlanta on Monday night in the batting cage at Target Field. He had gone 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in his team’s weekend sweep of Kansas City and manager Rocco Baldelli decided to give him the night off against Atlanta All-Star righthander Mike Soroka.

“I stayed inside, working with Rudy (Hernandez, the Twins’ assistant hitting coach) and the machine and trying to hit some breaking balls, stuff like that,” Sano said. “And I felt when the game got tied, I told Rudy, ‘If nobody does anything, I’m going to take care of it.’ When you’ve got something in your heart and you feel it, that’s one of the biggest things. When I went out and hit, I was just thinking, one swing and come back to the dugout. It’s unbelievable.”

Sano did take care of it, pinch-hitting for Ehire Adrianza in the bottom of the ninth, when he blasted a two-out, two-run home run on the second pitch he saw from Braves righthanded reliever Chris Martin to give the Twins a 5-3 walk-off victory over NL East-leading Atlanta.

Martin had followed an 0-1 slider with a 89.7 mile-per-hour cut fastball that Sano crushed 443 feet over the center field fence to send many in the announced crowd of 26,722 home happy. The victory gave the Twins a four-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central after the Indians lost to Texas.

Sano’s 19th home run of the season was the 10th pinch-hit, walk-off home run in Twins history and the first since Michael Cuddyer hit a two-run shot off the Angels’ J.C. Romero in the 10th inning on April 19, 2006 in the Metrodome.

Luis Arraez, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, had singled to left to keep the Twins alive before Sano came to the plate.

“There are different ways to look at these things and I think, especially with a man on first base more than anything else, I think it made sense to send a guy up there that has a chance to really impact the ball and maybe do something like he did,” Baldelli said of having Sano hit. “Sometimes it changes when you talk about a guy maybe being in scoring position, you might look to somebody else in a different situation. You never know. There’s a lot to kind of weigh, but ultimately it came down to a good at-bat and another guy following him with another really good at-bat and a good swing.”

It’s been an up-and-down season for Sano, who was sidelined until mid-May because of an injury. Sano slashed .214/.290/.512 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs in 23 games in June. His work late in that month with hitting coach James Rowson helped Sano improve to .300/.411/.613 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in 24 games in July.

Sano had not hit a homer in his past six games entering Monday, but that changed suddenly as Sano and his teammates celebrated at home plate as the Twins improved to 70-42 on the season and 8-2 in their past 10 games.

“The whole game, I was working in the cage,” Sano said. “In the ninth inning, I went out because it’s the last inning for us to hit and we’d probably do something and we could win. I walked down there and I sat on the side with that man over there (translator Elvis Martinez, who also is an assistant in the Twins’ communications department) and (Willians) Astudillo and Nellie (Cruz). We were sitting and talking, and with one out, they were saying, ‘You loose?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.'”

Moments later, the Twins were celebrating.

MAY’S DAY

Trevor May entered his relief appearance on Monday night, having surrendered five earned runs in his past four outings covering four innings pitched. May’s 11.25 ERA in that time left his ERA at 3.96 in 43 games.

May’s struggles meant Baldelli had used the reliever less of late, but there was no choice on Monday. Sergio Romo and Tyler Duffey needed a break and another new acquisition, Sam Dyson, was on the injured list.

May took advantage.

He pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn the win, marking his first full scoreless innings since July 12 at Cleveland. That lowered his ERA to 3.76 and gave him some much-needed confidence.

“I’m not gonna lie and say things have been phenomenal for me lately,” said May, who relied on his fastball on Monday after going away from the pitch in recent outings. “But there’s a lot of things we’re working on. A lot of conversations with (the coaches) and with my teammates. Just kind of what things I can do better to get our defense off the field. I tend to have long innings. Some little adjustments I’m making; I’m really trying to make some of these adjustments and taking every opportunity I get to throw and just get ahead of guys. Today was a step in the right direction.”

May did not get off to a good start, walking Adam Duvall to start the eighth inning but he then struck out Matt Joyce and got Johan Camargo to hit into a double play. That came on a first-pitch, four-seam fastball that was clocked at 99.8 miles per hour. “Oh, it was 100 on TV,” May said. “I count that.”

May then got Freddie Freeman on a 97.8 mph four-seam fastball on a 1-2 pitch to end the ninth.

“It’s one of those things, the heater is my best pitch,” May said. “We’re trying to get the ball and be more up than down. He’s really strong down there; I think people know that. He’s really strong everywhere in the zone. He doesn’t chase a lot. It’s more to go for your spot and miss where it’s not going to hurt you. I think maybe the changeup reset the count a little bit after those two heaters he was trying to get the barrel on. Maybe he had something in his head where the changeup might come again, and that’s enough sometimes with the heater up. That’s kinda what being me is. Making sure that when I miss, it’s somewhere you’re not going to get hurt.”

A GIANT THING

Acquired at the trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants, Dyson gave up six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning with the Twins before being placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right biceps tendinitis.

On Monday, the righthanded reliever said he began having issues in the second series after the All-Star break while pitching for the Giants.

“My shoulder started bugging me, and I just kept throwing through it and throwing through it,” he said. “I had contacted Thad (Levine, the Twins general manager) and let him know the other day. I was like, ‘We can either medicate it short term or we try to give it a break.’ It was up to him. Whatever he wanted to do I was in for either one. He was just like, ‘It’s probably better off to give it a break.’ And Rocco was on the same page so that’s where we’re at.”

Dyson, who was acquired minutes before the trade deadline last week for three minor leaguers, said he had been “grinding” through the issue. He will be shut down for a few days and then start doing some work on his shoulder on Wednesday or Thursday. Dyson is hopeful of being able to play catch on Friday. “Maybe throw a bullpen a couple of days after and then go from there,” he said.