Twins Tidbits: Nelson Cruz will join Twins on trip after seeing specialist; Michael Pineda throws in bullpen

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the plan is for Nelson Cruz to join the team on its upcoming six-game trip to Milwaukee and Texas after the designated hitter sees a specialist on Monday in New York to get another opinion on the ruptured ECU tendon in his left wrist.

Cruz suffered the injury during an at-bat Thursday against Cleveland and was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. Cruz hurt the same wrist earlier this season and missed 15 games from May 14 to June 3.

“As of now, the plan is for Nelson to join us on the road,” said Baldelli, whose team is off Monday. “He’s going to see a specialist on Monday and then he’s going to come meet up with the team. … We’re going to wait and see what the other opinion is before we move on to any sort of treatment beyond normal treatment or any sort of protocol as far ramping back up into any potential baseball activity. We’re going to wait and see what we find out first and we’ll react once we get to Milwaukee and he’s there.”

The 39-year-old Cruz was in the midst of an outstanding season in which he was slashing .294/.384/.650 with 32 home runs and 76 RBIs in 87 games. Cruz had been red hot since the All-Star break, hitting 16 homers with 30 RBIs in 25 games.

The 15-year veteran also has been an important part of the Twins clubhouse. Baldelli said the Twins don’t have specific rules that apply to players on the injured list but acknowledged Cruz’s impact on his teammates.

“I think he’s an extremely important member of our group,” Baldelli said. “We don’t have rules as far as … if people are on the (injured list) and they potentially have something to do, or aren’t going to be there on a given day, or a few days or whatever. We don’t have any team rules as far as that. Our guys have handled it very professionally and have been there to support their teammates as far as that.

“The first time around, Nelson spent a lot of time around the group when he was on the IL earlier in the year and I would probably expect something similar. Our guys respond … the production that he brings on the field is very obvious, but the way the clubhouse responds to him is pretty special and unique. I think a lot of guys draw a lot of strength from him.”

PINEDA THROWS IN BULLPEN

Righthanded starter Michael Pineda, on the injured list since Aug. 3 because of a right triceps strain, threw in the bullpen on Saturday and will be on the upcoming road trip.

“We’re going to watch his bullpen,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to see how everything goes. If that went as planned, we’ll probably meet and talk about it and figure it out.”

Pineda is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 21 starts this season and went 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA in five starts before going on the injured list.

Also making the trip will be righthanded reliever Sam Dyson, who was put on the IL after two appearances as a Twin because of right biceps tendinitis. “He’s doing pretty well,” Baldelli said. “I don’t have anything specific. We’re going to get him out there and continue throwing and probably ramp him up as time goes on. Nothing specific as far as dates. … He’s definitely feeling a lot better than he was when he went on the IL.”