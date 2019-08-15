Twins to activate Michael Pineda from IL, give him start vs. Rangers

Michael Pineda has been reinstated from the injured list and will start for the Twins on Thursday night in Texas. Righthanded reliever Randy Dobnak has been sent back to Triple-A Rochester.

Pineda, who missed the Twins last 12 games because of a right triceps strain, is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 21 starts this season. He has struck out 103 and walked 23. Pineda was 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA with six quality starts before going on the injured list.

Dobnak appeared in one game in relief last Friday, pitching four scoreless innings with six hits, no walks and three strikeouts in a loss to Cleveland.