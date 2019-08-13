What a relief? Veteran bullpen arm returns from injured list

The Twins reinstated righthanded reliever Sam Dyson from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned reliever Cody Stashak to Triple-A Rochester.

Dyson came to the Twins from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline, but his first two appearances were awful. Dyson gave up six runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning before being placed on the IL on Aug. 4 because of right biceps tendinitis. The 31-year-old Dyson is 4-1 with two saves, a 3.48 ERA, nine walks and 48 strikeouts in 51 games with the Giants and Twins.

Stashak appeared in six games for the Twins, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA, no walks and nine strikeouts. The Twins will begin a two-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday and then will play a four-game series in Texas.