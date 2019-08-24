When will Byron Buxton return to Twins’ lineup?

Byron Buxton is nearing a returning a return from the injured list — but it appears it won’t be with the Twins. At least not initially.

Out since suffering a shoulder injury on Aug. 1 when he crashed into the wall in Miami, Buxton likely will be sent out on a minor league rehab assignment in the coming week. The center fielder was scheduled to take batting practice on the Twins’ off day on Thursday and then took early hitting and went through other baseball activities on Friday.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli would not commit to when Buxton might be back but was encouraged by his progress. Buxton, one of the best center fielders in the game when it comes to his glove work, has been on the injured list three times since mid-June forcing right fielder Max Kepler to move to center.

Buxton is slashing .262/.314/.513 with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and 14 stolen bases this season in 82 games. The best case scenario for the Twins is that Buxton returns on the team’s upcoming road trip to Chicago, Detroit and Boston. The Twins will be off Monday before opening the trip on Tuesday against the White Sox.

The Twins did get some encouraging news as left fielder Eddie Rosario, who departed early from Wednesday’s loss to the White Sox because of a sore right hamstring, had an MRI that came back clean. Rosario did not play Friday in the Twins’ 9-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers but is available to play.