Would Twins be wise to take a gamble on Greg Holland?

The Major League trade deadline has passed, but the Twins could have an opportunity to add more bullpen help.

The Arizona Diamondbacks designated veteran reliever Greg Holland for assignment on Wednesday, according to Robert Murray of The Athletic. The Twins cannot trade for the 33-year-old Holland but could claim him off waivers. The righthander, in his ninth big-league season, would need to be paid the remainder of his $3.25 million salary for 2019 and also could be due some bonus money.

But that could be a small price to pay if they could get Holland back on track.

If Greg Holland makes it to the Twins (it goes by record, worst team going first), they should absolutely claim Greg Holland off waivers. Walk rate really high but strikeout rate still there. Only owed about $1 million for the rest of the season. — Jake Depue (@JakeDepue) August 7, 2019

So why was Holland DFA’d?

It comes down to his performance since July 1. Holland had an 11.42 ERA in 8.2 innings in 12 games in that time with five saves, giving up 11 walks and nine strikeouts. In the first three months, Holland had a very respectable 2.33 ERA in 27 innings with 12 saves, 13 walks and 32 strikeouts in 28 games.

So if Holland gets to the Twins position on the waiver wire, would chief baseball officer Derek Falvey be confident that pitching coach Wes Johnson could identify what has gone wrong with Holland in the past month-plus.

There is another way Holland could get to the Twins. If he gets through the waiver process, he would either be released or able to become a free agent. That way the Diamondbacks would have to pay the majority of Holland’s salary, with his new club only having to pay a pro-rated portion of the league-minimum salary for the time he spends with that team.

This marks the second consecutive season that Holland has been jettisoned by a team in August. Last season, the St. Louis Cardinals released him on Aug. 1 and he was signed six days later by the Washington Nationals.

Holland had signed with St. Louis near the end of spring training and went 0-2 with a 7.92 ERA with no saves in 32 games. He was 2-0 with an 0.84 ERA with three saves in 24 games with Washington. Holland will depart Arizona with a 1-2 record, a 4.54 ERA with 17 saves in 40 games.

The Twins did add to their bullpen, acquiring Sergio Romo (Miami) and Sam Dyson (San Francisco) at last week’s trade deadline. Dyson made two appearances, giving up six runs in two-thirds of an inning, and was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of right biceps tendinitis.