Zack Littell gets sent out; Nelson Cruz returns to Twins lineup

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have activated 39-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz and plopped him back into the third spot in the order. Cruz is back after a stint on the Injured List after he ruptured a tendon in his wrist.

To make room on the roster, the Twins optioned reliever Zack Littell. The righty pitched five times in August and didn’t allow an earned run. He struck out 5 in 6 2/3 innings with only one walk. He pitched an important inning for the Twins in Sunday’s win. But he’s got a minor league option and the Twins were looking for another roster spot for Cruz.

Will the hulking DH pick up where he left off? Since the all-star break, Cruz is hitting .333/.429/.900 in his 106 plate appearances. That included 16 home runs and 30 RBIs before he ruptured the tendon.