Zulgad: Can Twins afford to make a long-term commitment to Byron Buxton?

The Twins entered this season hoping that Byron Buxton would finally prove how valuable he could be, while showing he had the ability to remain in the lineup on a daily basis. Unfortunately for the Twins, and Buxton, only one of those things has happened.

Four months into the season, Buxton has put many of his past struggles at the plate behind him and shown what a difference-maker he can be, even though he has spent the majority of the season hitting ninth in the order. Buxton makes what would be a circus catch for many center fielders look routine, he is a nightmare for opposing pitchers when he gets on base and his slash line of .262/.314/.513 with 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and 14 stolen bases is reason for optimism.

This type of production should have Twins baseball boss Derek Falvey eager to reward the second-overall pick in the 2012 draft with a contract extension that makes Buxton a rich man and keeps him happy in Minnesota for years to come.

Only there’s one big problem.

Buxton hasn’t come close to showing he can avoid injuries. The latest example of this came last Thursday when Buxton injured his left shoulder crashing into the center field wall while chasing a drive by the Marlins’ Harold Ramirez that went for a triple. Buxton stayed in the game but went on the 10-day injured list two days later because of a left shoulder subluxation, or a partial dislocation of the shoulder joint.

This marks Buxton’s third stint on the IL since June. He missed 14 days after being hit in the wrist by a pitch against Kansas City, and then sat for 11 days because of concussion-like symptoms after diving for a ball in Cleveland.

Buxton will need two weeks of rehabilitation on his shoulder before the Twins can evaluate him to resume baseball activities, manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday. Buxton has either had to leave a game or been sidelined three times this season after he crashed into a wall. He was forced to depart an April 2 game in Kansas City and a May 28 game against Milwaukee at Target Field.

The Twins entered a key seven-game stretch on Monday night in need of Buxton’s outstanding defense in center field and speed on the bases. Three games against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves and then four weekend games against Cleveland. The Twins were 69-42 and had a three-game lead on the Indians in the AL Central. Buxton has been a key to that success. When he doesn’t play, the Twins were 12-17 and that record was 9-17 before Minnesota’s three-game sweep of the 40-73 Royals over the weekend.

It’s one thing to beat the Royals. It’s another to beat good teams without Buxton.

“I was leaning more toward just his general presence and energy,” Baldelli said last month when asked what’s missed most when Buxton isn’t playing. “It shows up in a lot of different ways. You could point to kind of all facets of the game. What he does is he brings something that nobody else brings. His game has personality.”

The injury bug isn’t new when it comes to Buxton. The 25-year-old has played in only 28 big-league games last season and had five stints on the disabled list either at the major league or minor league level. He missed time because of migraines, a fractured left big toe (two stints) and then because of an injury to his left wrist (two stints).

Buxton did play in a career-high 140 big-league games in 2017. He was placed on the 10-day DL once that season because of a groin strain suffered in mid-July. Buxton finished that year with a slash line of .253/.314/.413 with 16 home runs, 51 RBIs and 29 stolen bases and finished ranked third in the big leagues in defensive runs saved (24).

“It’s something where every guy brings a little something different and so does Buck,” Baldelli said. “It’s a very unique skillset, it’s a very unique energy, it’s making certain plays and doing certain things and he does those things. We talked about him all year long changing the game. He changes the game in a different way than you see from anybody else.”

It has been pointed out before that Buxton needed to stop running into walls at full speed. He said he gained 21 pounds in the offseason to give him more bulk to be able to withstand those collisions but the fact is the walls don’t have much give. After Buxton ran into the center field fence in Kansas City, the Twins began positioning him deeper so the collisions wouldn’t be as frequent or violent. The problem is playing deeper resulted in him rushing in to catch a fly ball last month in Cleveland, causing his neck to snap back and result in concussion-like symptoms.

Buxton’s style of play leaves him prone to injury but how do you tell him not to play his style? For lack of a better explanation, Buxton elects to play baseball as if he’s a football player. It’s exciting but comes at a price. Considering Buxton’s outstanding athletic ability is what makes him special, there also has to be concern that all of these injuries are going to take their toll on that ability sooner rather than later.

The Twins are in control of the situation considering Buxton won’t be eligible for free agency until 2023. He will be arbitration eligible for the first time this offseason.

This is in part because the Twins could have brought up Buxton last September when rosters were expanded but elected not to do so. This stopped Buxton from gaining a year on arbitration and free agent rights — he needed two more weeks of service time for that to happen — but it also left Buxton upset and ready to show the Twins they had made a mistake.

Buxton came to spring training with a newfound confidence — not to mention a definite chip on his shoulder — and also appeared to be done taking hitting advice from anyone who offered it.

The only concern was if Buxton played as well as hoped, would he be mad enough at the Twins that he had little interest in signing long term. Of course, if the money was right, Buxton and the Twins almost certainly would be willing to make a commit to one another that would keep him patrolling center field at Target Field for many years to come.

So how tempted are Falvey and general manager Thad Levine to buy out some of Buxton’s arbitration eligibility and early free agency years? The answer might be very given what Buxton means to the Twins when he’s on the field, but more and more that seems like the type of risk that’s not worth taking.