10 Twins questions: Crazy playoff scenarios; bullpen games; ALDS opponents

The Twins open a three-game series in Detroit tonight with a magic number of three to clinch the division.

With the final week of the season upon us, here are ten questions on the local nine as they close in on a playoff berth and begin making postseason plans.

1. Can Cleveland make it interesting?

The Twins are obviously in great shape, but they still need to take care of business this week, because they’re unlikely to get much help. Cleveland has a realistic shot to go 6-0 to end the season. They face three very mediocre starters in Chicago this week—Hector Santiago, Ross Detwiler, and Dylan Cease—and then play a Nationals team that will almost certainly have clinched a spot in the wild card game. Washington might be playing for home-field advantage in the wild card game, but that probably won’t be enough of an incentive to pitch their top starters against Cleveland, and they could look to rest banged up position players as well.

It’s baseball, so assuming any team goes 6-0 is unwise, but if Cleveland has proven anything this year, it’s that they have a knack for beating bad teams (see: 18-1 versus Detroit). The Nationals are good and the White Sox are nowhere near as bad as Detroit, of course, but the starting pitchers both teams use could mean they’re closer to Detroit’s level in those series than they otherwise would be. In other words, the magic number may need to be whittled down via Twins wins. 3-3 ensures the division even if Cleveland runs the table.

2. How valuable would it be to clinch in Detroit?

Clinching the division as early as possible would be extremely beneficial to a Twins team that has a number of banged up position players and an overworked bullpen. If they were able to clinch before the Kansas City series, they could rest Max Kepler, Mitch Garver, Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron, and any other position players that need a breather over the weekend. Jose Berrios wouldn’t have to start again this season, or could perhaps throw a couple of tune up innings. Heavily-used relievers like Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey and Sergio Romo could save bullets they’ll need in October. The longer this stretches out, the more those players will be forced into action. The Twins aren’t limping to the finish line in their performance, but several players are quite literally limping to the finish line. Inserting them into high pressure games at the end the year hurts their chances of getting fully healthy in time for the ALDS.

3. What about the Wild Card?

Keep an eye on the Rays this week. They’re the Twins’ insurance policy if things unexpectedly go south in Detroit and Kansas City. The magic number to secure a spot in the wild card game is the same as it is to win the division: 3. Let’s say the worst-case scenario happens, and the Twins go 1-5 this week while Cleveland runs the table and wins the division outright. Minnesota could still get into the wild card game if the Rays lost two of their last five games (2 vs NYY, 3 at Toronto). That’s not what the Twins or their fans want, obviously, but it’s a semi-reassuring fallback, at least.

4. What’s the craziest playoff scenario possible?

There’s a scenario where the Twins could play a Game 163 and Game 164. If the Twins, Indians, and Rays all finished with the same record, the Twins and Indians would play a Game 163 for the division in Cleveland. If the Indians won that, the Twins would then play the Rays at home, with the winner flying to Oakland to play the A’s in the wild card game. In other words, it’s still mathematically possible that next week could look like this for Minnesota:

Sunday: At Kansas City

Monday: At Cleveland (Game 163—division tiebreaker)

Tuesday: Home vs Tampa Bay (Game 164—second wild card tiebreaker)

Wednesday: At Oakland (wild card game)

Friday: At Houston/New York

That would be just a bit stressful.

Piggybacking off that, in terms of playing games beyond the regular season finale, the magic number is actually 2, not 3, for both the division and wild card. Any combination of two Twins wins/Indians losses (division) or two Twins wins/Rays losses (wild card) ensures at least a Game 163.

Alright, let’s stop thinking in terms of worst-case scenarios for a bit, and assume the Twins win the division without much drama. There are still plenty of questions to be answered.

5. Is Kyle Gibson going to be on the playoff roster?

His next start might be the deciding factor. Gibson’s had a really difficult second half (6.10 ERA). He hasn’t pitched well, but he also hasn’t been healthy, which has surely contributed to his poor performance. After dealing with E. coli in the offseason, he’s battled ulcerative colitis throughout the season, which landed him on the IL in early-September. His velocity has mostly been there, but he’s had a difficult time hitting his spots and avoiding the long ball. A playoff start is probably not in the cards, but he could still be a bullpen contributor in the ALDS. If the Twins carry 13 pitchers, he’s probably on the bubble. In my view, if he has a decent start this week and is healthy enough to pitch, he should be on the playoff roster.

6. Is Martin Perez going to be on the playoff roster?

Like Gibson, Perez is a starter on the bubble. His ERA since the All-Star break (6.40) is worse than Gibson’s, and his last start against Kansas City was particularly discouraging. There’s virtually no chance he starts a playoff game, but maybe the Twins see him as a relief option, though he wasn’t particularly effective in that role at the beginning of the season. Perez may be on the outside looking in.

7. How many pitchers will the Twins carry in the ALDS?

13 pitchers makes sense if a bullpen game is part of the ALDS plan. In my view, the pitching playoff roster breaks down like this:

Locks (8): Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi, Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May, Sergio Romo, Randy Dobnak, Zack Littell

Should be in (1): Brusdar Graterol

On the bubble (5): Cody Stashak, Kyle Gibson, Lewis Thorpe, Devin Smeltzer, Martin Perez

In total that’s 14 names, so at least one will be left out; two if the Twins decide to go with 12 pitchers. Graterol’s looked good, and likely done enough to be included. After that, the Twins will have to decide whether they value experience (Gibson, Perez) or recent performance (Stashak, Smeltzer, Thorpe) for the final spots.

8. What would a bullpen game look like?

There’s a lot of validity to doing a bullpen game in the ALDS. The Twins really only have two viable starters (Berrios, Odorizzi) right now, and the ‘pen has been dominant over the last six weeks. They’ve proven they can step up in huge spots (see: doubleheader sweep over Cleveland), and Dobnak, Duffey, May and Rogers are all pitching at a very high level.

If the Twins do indeed go with a bullpen game, Game Two makes the most sense. Berrios should start Game One, and with Odorizzi’s fly ball tendencies, it makes more sense to pitch him in spacious Target Field than either Yankee Stadium or Minute Maid Park, both of which are bandboxes.

In the ALDS, I think it’s fair to assume all pitchers will be available to pitch in back-to-back days, other than the Game One and Three starters (Berrios, Odorizzi). It’s also fair to assume elite relievers like Duffey and Rogers may be asked to go more than one inning.

Dobnak’s strong performance late in the year and experience as a starter probably makes him the favorite to open a bullpen game and go through the order once. If everything went to plan, a ‘pen game could look something like this:

First time through the order: Dobnak

Second time through the order: Littell, Smeltzer, Graterol

Third time through the order: May, Romo

Fourth time through the order: Duffey, Rogers

9. What will the bench look like?

If the Twins carry 13 pitchers, they’ll only have three bench spots available to them. For the purposes of this thought experiment, let’s assume Max Kepler and Mitch Garver—both banged up at the moment– are healthy enough to play, and that no one else gets injured in the season’s final week. Let’s also assume Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup, either in the outfield or at first base.

In that scenario, one spot would go to Jason Castro, the backup catcher. Jonathan Schoop likely makes it as well, as a backup infielder. The final spot depends in large part on the health of C.J. Cron’s injured left thumb. If Cron’s thumb is healed enough that he can return to hitting for power, he would likely start at first, pushing Gonzalez to the outfield. If he’s not healthy enough to start, it may not make sense to include him on the playoff roster at all, given that most of his value as a bench player (pinch-hitter) would no longer be in play.

If Cron starts at first and Gonzalez starts in right field, the final spot likely comes down to either LaMonte Wade Jr. or Jake Cave. Both have looked good at the plate in September, possess speed, and are solid defenders. A strong case could be made for either, honestly.

If Gonzalez starts at first and Cron is off the playoff roster, either Cave or Wade would start in right field. The other, presumably, would occupy the final bench spot, though if the Twins see them as redundant they could give that spot to Willians Astudillo or Ehire Adrianza, if the latter proves his oblique is healed in the season’s final week.

10. Which is the better matchup: New York or Houston?

There’s just no good answer to this question, as the Yankees and Astros are arguably the top two teams in all of baseball. Both play extremely well at home and have elite offenses. Houston’s pitching is undeniably stronger, with Verlander, Cole, and Grienke likely starting the first three games. The Twins won the season series against Houston 4-3, but lost it to the Yankees, 4-2.

In many ways, the Yankees are a mirror image of the Twins: They hit for a ton of power, roll out strong arms at the back-end of the bullpen, and have starting pitching issues. The ridiculous three-game series the Twins played at Target Field in July when the two teams combined for 57 runs could play out again in October.

Houston doesn’t have quite the offensive firepower of the Yankees, which would help a Twins’ pitching staff that will have a daunting task in front of them either way. Justin Verlander’s also very susceptible to the long ball, which could give the Twins an advantage in Game One.

At the end of the day, Houston’s probably the more complete team. The Twins best shot of advancing may be to out-slug the Bronx Bombers.