301 and counting: Twins’ power doesn’t rest, even as regulars do

Evidently the Twins power doesn’t take a day off.

After clinching the AL Central title on Wednesday night, the Twins became the first team in Major League history to hit 300 home runs in a season when Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning on Thursday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. The Twins rested several regulars after celebrating their first division title since 2010.

Schoop, who has played less frequently in the second half because of the emergence of rookie second baseman Luis Arraez, was the Twins’ designated hitter on Thursday. The Twins added their 301st home run in the eighth inning when Willians Astudillo hit his fourth of the season in Minnesota’s 10-4 victory over the Tigers.

The Twins and New York Yankees both have surpassed the Yankees’ single-season home run record established in 2018 (267) and are looking to finish the season with the mark. The teams entered Thursday with 299 homers apiece but the Twins had played one fewer game.

They will both have three games left after Thursday. The Twins will play a weekend series in Kansas City, while the Yankees will play three games in Texas.

It’s likely the Twins will face the Yankees in the American League Division Series starting a week from Friday.