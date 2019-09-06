Twins outfielder Jake Cave leaves game with an injury

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are short another outfielder, and the early prognosis is a familiar “day-to-day.”

Jake Cave left Friday’s game after running to first base on a single. It appeared instantly like something was wrong, and Cave was taken out of the game and walked into the clubhouse with a team athletic trainer.

Cave is day-to-day with a left groin injury, according to the Twins.

They’re already playing without Byron Buxton (subluxated shoulder), and Max Kepler has been dealing with a knee injury.

LaMonte Wade Jr. entered the game in the 5th inning to run for Cave. Wade scored on an RBI base hit from Jorge Polanco to put the Twins in front of the Indians, 2-1.