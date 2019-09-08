Max Kepler removed from game; Byron Buxton (shoulder) will visit a doctor in California

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton is on his way to the west coast to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a shoulder doctor, and the Twins hope to get further clarity on his situation.

Buxton hasn’t been a full-time player with the Twins since he subluxated his non-throwing (left) shoulder Aug. 1. He’s returned with the team now, as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, but he hasn’t swung a bat in a Major League game since the first day of August.

Buxton originally was scheduled for a rehab assignment in late-August, and after one game in low-A Cedar Rapids as a DH, Buxton’s rehab was put on pause and he returned to the Twins for evaluation. Since then, he’s worked with strength coaches and team trainers to strengthen the area around the shoulder, with the hope that it will allow him more range of motion and less pain and restriction.

Rocco Baldelli said that the visit was pre-planned, and was not an indication of any setback. Baldelli was asked Sunday if Buxton will hit again this season, and the rookie manager was non-committal but he said that it was possible.

MAX KEPLER

Kepler was in the starting lineup and leading off Sunday against the Cleveland Indians. Kepler took one trip to the plate, popped out, and was taken out of the game.

The Twins announced that Kepler’s was taken out because of “upper-chest discomfort,” and the team is considering Kepler day-to-day.

Ian Miller entered and took over centerfield duties. LaMonte Wade Jr. slid over to right field to replace Kepler defensively.

The Twins also traded for Ryan LaMarre in a deal with the Braves on Sunday. The outfield depth has been stretched quite thin with injuries to Kepler, Buxton, Jake Cave and Marwin Gonzalez.