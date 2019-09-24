Early exit: Jake Odorizzi departs because of hamstring issue

The Twins continued to inch closer to clinching their first AL Central title since 2010 with a 4-2 victory in Detroit on Tuesday night. But not all of the news was good as starter Jake Odorizzi was removed before the top of the sixth inning because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Odorizzi had given up one run, two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts when he came out for the bottom of the seventh inning. The Twins had scored four times in the top of the inning to take a 4-1 lead. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and an athletic trainer came out to the mound after Odorizzi had completed his warmups and after a brief discussion the pitcher was removed and Kyle Gibson came out of the bullpen to replace him.

Gibson surrendered one runs and four hits with four strikeouts in two innings before Taylor Rogers came in to record his 29th save. Odorizzi got the win to improve to 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA.

The Twins did not want to take any chances with Odorizzi in part because he’s one of only two starters in which the team has confidence with the American League Division Series approaching. Odorizzi and Jose Berrios are likely to start the first two games — the magic number to clinch the division was reduced to two with Tuesday’s victory — before the team likely uses an opener or goes with a bullpen game.

The Twins also had to make a change in their original lineup Tuesday as Marwin Gonzalez reportedly was scratched because of right oblique tightness. Gonzalez, who was replaced by Willians Astudillo at first base, missed almost three weeks from late August until mid-September because of an abdomen/oblique issue