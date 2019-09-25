twins

Goggle-vision: Watch the Twins celebrate the AL Central title

By skornorth September 25, 2019 11:47 pm

Fox Sports North’s Audra Martin interviewed numerous Champagne and beer- soaked Twins players as they celebrated the team’s first AL Central title since 2010 on Wednesday night in Detroit. Here’s a collection of those interviews.

