Goggle-vision: Watch the Twins celebrate the AL Central title

Fox Sports North’s Audra Martin interviewed numerous Champagne and beer- soaked Twins players as they celebrated the team’s first AL Central title since 2010 on Wednesday night in Detroit. Here’s a collection of those interviews.
.@Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson says this title has been a long time coming. pic.twitter.com/AusDs53YZF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
When did @IamTrevorMay know these @Twins were special?
April. pic.twitter.com/7XMCMeV8Ua
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
.@Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi says manager Rocco Baldelli is still a player at heart. pic.twitter.com/CDbPwiGztK
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
This is definitely the best birthday @Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has ever had! pic.twitter.com/3amsfUyOwy
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
The @Twins started the season as underdogs, but Jonathan Schoop says they believe in each other. pic.twitter.com/V8uxvn5WMp
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
Mitch Garver on all the injuries and adversity the @Twins overcame this season pic.twitter.com/IbU5pSr4d0
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
Reliever Tyler Duffey says this @Twins team is something special. pic.twitter.com/KleMPhA5xw
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
What's next for the @Twins?
"Win." – Miguel Sano pic.twitter.com/1hr4QnjYp2
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
Marwin Gonzalez on the @Twins’ chemistry and manager Rocco Baldelli’s contributions. pic.twitter.com/yQt9Fei608
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
.@JoLaMaKina on his All-Star season so far and the contributions the @Twins have gotten from their young players. pic.twitter.com/riv6Aqn77C
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019
.@Twins pitcher @SergioRomo54: “This team’s reaching for the stars … and I’m not very tall but I’ll reach too.” pic.twitter.com/NpWUCPG32d
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 26, 2019