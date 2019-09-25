Jake Odorizzi’s message to Twins fans: R-E-L-A-X, he’s fine

Jake Odorizzi has a message for concerned Twins fans: He’s absolutely fine.

A day after leaving Minnesota’s 4-2 victory in Detroit because of what was described as hamstring tightness, the Twins righthander told SKOR North that the issue was cramps and that there should be no concern about his status moving forward.

“I’m doing perfectly fine,” Odorizzi said. “I have no issues. It got reported as tightness but it was just a cramp and cramps go away. This one went away also.”

Odorizzi said he was taken out for precautionary reasons by manager Rocco Baldelli and head athletic trainer Tony Leo after warming up in the bottom of the seventh. There was concern when a replay of Odorizzi showed him shaking his right arm after throwing his final warmup pitch, but Odorizzi said that was just him attempting to got the blood flowing through his arm after a long wait to pitch.

The Twins had scored four runs in the top of the inning to take a 4-1 lead. Odorizzi departed having given up one run and two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.