No relief: Sam Dyson’s 2020 season reportedly in jeopardy after surgery

Not only will Sam Dyson not pitch again for the Twins in 2019, but his 2020 season also could be in jeopardy. Dyson, acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the July 31 trade deadline, underwent capsule repair surgery on his right shoulder on Tuesday after being examined by specialist Dr. Neal El-Attrache a day earlier.

Dyson was initially sidelined in early August because of biceps tendinitis following two dreadful outings with the Twins. In his first two appearances, he gave up six runs in two-thirds of an inning before being shutdown. Dyson returned to make 10 appearances, giving up three runs in 10.2 innings, but he was sent home from Boston following a Sept. 3 outing because the biceps tendinitis was bothering him again.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters on Wednesday in Detroit that the timeline for Dyson’s return could be up to 12 months and, as you can see in the tweet from Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, there is question about whether Dyson will be able to pitch in 2020.

Dyson, 31, is arbitration eligible this offseason in his final year of team control and will be able to become a free agent after next season. The Star Tribune reported Monday that the Twins have investigated whether the Giants were aware that Dyson had a sore shoulder when they traded him to Minnesota in exchange for three minor leaguers, pitchers Prelander Berroa and Kei-Wei Teng and outfielder Jaylin Davis. The paper reported the Twins have been unable to find any evidence that the Giants had knowledge of an injury.