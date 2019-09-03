Ryne Harper returns as Twins recall three pitchers from Rochester

The Twins continued to add pitchers from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, recalling righthanders Ryne Harper, Trevor Hildenberger and Fernando Romero.

Harper, who spent the majority of the season with the Twins, appeared in 56 games in relief including making his big-league debut on March 31. He went 3-2 with a 3.65 ERA and one save with 11 holds. Harper made three appearances while in Rochester.

Hildenberger split the season between the Twins and Triple-A Rochester, along with a brief rehab stint with the GCL Twins, making a combined 36 relief appearances overall. He started the season with the Twins and made 19 appearances before being optioned on May 15. Hildenberger, who missed more than two months because of a right elbow strain, finished the Triple-A season with 8.1 scoreless innings after being activated on Aug. 20 from the Injured List.

Romero, who will be making his fourth stint with the Twins this year, made 35 appearances for the Red Wings this season, in addition to his eight appearances with the Twins.

The Twins now have 36 active players on their roster.