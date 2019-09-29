Take that Yankees: Twins set MLB record, win power struggle with New York

The 2019 Minnesota Twins carved their name into baseball history on Sunday. They lost a game on the road in Kansas City, but they hit three home runs in the process, and now they’re part of baseball history.

The Twins clubbed 307 home runs as a team this year, which is more than any other franchise in any season in MLB history. The New York Yankees finished the year with 306.

In other words, the Twins finally beat the Yankees. How’s that for earning the nickname Bomba Squad?

Twins catcher Jason Castro hit the 307th, after C.J. Cron and Jake Cave hit back-to-back homers earlier in the game. Miguel Sanó hit the team’s 100th home run this year; Mitch Garver hit No. 268, which eclipsed the previous record set by the 2018 Yankees (267).

No, it wasn’t in a playoff series but the Twins did come out victorious in the power struggle. The Twins got three home runs in their 5-4 loss on Sunday in Kansas City in the regular-season finale and finished the season with a Major League-leading and single-season record 307 home runs. The Yankees had one home run in a 6-1 loss on Sunday in Texas and finished with 306.

The Twins broke the previous high-water mark by more than 15%, which is an incredible leap.



Source: @skornorth on Instagram

Minnesota entered Sunday tied down to three decimal points with the Astros for the highest team slugging percentage of all time.

Top-5 TEAM slugging percentages of all-time, entering today, according to @fangraphs: 2019 Astros, .494

2019 #MNTwins, .494

2019 Yankees, .491

2003 Red Sox, .491

1927 Yankees, .488 — Derek Wetmore (@DerekWetmore) September 29, 2019

The Yankees set the single-season home run record of 267 in 2018 but the Twins long ago passed that mark. That began a push by the Twins and Yankees to hit the most home runs in 2019. New York held a 305 to 304 lead on Minnesota entering Sunday.

The Twins and Yankees will meet in the AL Division Series starting Friday in the Bronx. The Twins have lost five postseason series to the Yankees and 13 of 15 postseason games overall.