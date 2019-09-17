The 2019 MLB postseason schedule is out; here’s a look from a Twins lens

The 2019 MLB postseason schedule is out, and it appears that after the Minnesota Twins took 2 of 3 from their AL Central rivals over the weekend, that the Bomba Squad has its placed secured.

Mathematically that’s not technically true, but it would take an outrageous swing of fortune to get thrown out of their current position as champs of the American League Central in 2019.

As it stands right now with 12 games to go, the Twins will win the division and be the road team in the American League Division Series against either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees, whichever club finishes with a worse record. (The other one will host the winner of the Oct. 2 A.L. Wild Card game, likely either the Rays, A’s or Indians.)

Here’s a look at what the Twins’ path could look like.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

(N.L. Wild Card Game)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

A.L. Wild Card Game

Thursday, Oct. 3

Both NLDS Game 1

Friday, Oct. 4

Both ALDS Game 1

Both NLDS Game 2

This is the first game that should be hyper-relevant to the Twins.

The A.L. Division Series is scheduled to run from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10 (Thursday) for a Game 5, if necessary.

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1

Sunday, Oct. 20

ALCS Game 7, if necessary

Tuesday, Oct. 22

World Series Game 1

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 3 (new city)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

World Series Game 7, if necessary

Notes:

Any necessary tiebreakers to determine postseason positioning would take place Sept. 30 under the current MLB schedule.

If the Twins advance to the ALCS, the host team will be determined by regular season record. Ditto for the World Series.