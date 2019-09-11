The race is on: Bronx Bombers use their muscle to tie Twins for home run lead

The Twins established the single-season MLB home run record on Aug. 31 when Mitch Garver hit the team’s 268th of the season to break the mark set last season by the New York Yankees.

In a summer filled with home runs all over the big leagues, the Twins were the most powerful team of them all and could take great pride in that fact. Right? Well, sort of. While the Twins might have surpassed the 267 homers the Yankees hit in 2018, it doesn’t mean they are going to finish the season as the home run kings of MLB.

That distinction, and the record, might end up back in the Bronx. In typical Yankees fashion, they don’t want to let the Twins have any advantage on them.

New York hit six homers on Tuesday in a 12-11 loss at Detroit and at one point surpassed Minnesota for the most in the majors this season. The Twins tied it back up in the seventh inning when Garver hit his 30th of the year in a 5-0 victory over Washington at Target Field.

The Yankees and Twins each have 276 homers entering play Wednesday. The Twins have two games in hand — Minnesota has 18 game remaining; the Yankees have 16 left — and also get to end the season by playing 13 games against the White Sox (three times), Royals (seven times) and Tigers (three times). The White Sox have a staff ERA of 4.94, putting them 10th in the AL; the Royals are at 5.14, putting them 13th; and the Tigers are at 5.25, putting them 14th.

That should give the Twins plenty of opportunities to add to their home run total. The question is whether it will be good enough to beat the Yankees.