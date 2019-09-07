Twins’ Michael Pineda suspended 60 games for violating PED policy

Michael Pineda’s season is over.

The righthander, who has been the Twins’ best starter in recent months, received a 60-game suspension without pay on Saturday after he tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic on MLB’s list of banned substances. The commissioner’s office announced the suspension.

Pineda was initially suspended for 80 games but ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that an appeal got that reduced to 60 games after evidence showed that the substance in Pineda’s system was not used as a masking agent for performance enhancing drugs. An 80-game suspension is usually handed down to first-time offenders.

Pineda’s suspension will start immediately and he isn’t eligible for the postseason. The Twins will enter Saturday’s game against Cleveland with a 5.5-game lead on the Indians in the AL Central.

“We were disappointed to learn of the suspension of Michael Pineda for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the Twins said in a statement. “We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate banned substances from our game. Per the protocol outlined in the Joint Drug Program, the Minnesota Twins will not comment further on this matter.”

Pineda was not available to comment before Saturday’s game against Cleveland but he did issue a statement.

“I’d like to begin with my sincere apologies to the Twins organization, the fans, my teammates, and my family for my error in judgment,” Pineda said. “I mistakenly took a medication that was given to me by a close acquaintance, who obtained it over-the-counter and assured me it would safely help me manage my weight. I ingested a few of these pills without the consent of the Twins’ training staff.

“Testing revealed trace elements of a substance called hydrochlorothiazide, which is a banned diuretic under baseball’s testing program. This was shocking for me to hear. I never intended to cheat the system, other players, or opposing teams.

“While I am pleased that the arbitrator found there wsa clear and convincing evidence to reduce my discipline, I realize that I am ultimately resonsible for what goes in my body and therefore respect the 60-game suspension that remains. I hope that I can be an example to others about how important it is to check with experts before taking any substance from an outside source.”

Pineda gave up one run and four hits with two walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts in six innings in the Twins’ 6-2, 11-inning loss to Cleveland on Friday night Target Field.

Pineda, who missed all of 2018 after undergoing “Tommy John” surgery on his right elbow, is in the second season of a two-year, $10 million contract he signed with the Twins. He has been the team’s best starting pitcher in recent months.

He entered Friday with a 6-1 record and 3.04 ERA in nine starts since July 6. Pineda hasn’t given up as many as five earned runs in a start since he did so in a 6-1 loss on June 23 in Kansas City. Pineda had surrendered three earned runs or fewer in 10 of his past 11 starts, including six in which he had given up one earned run.

“Mike was a great again,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday. “Just top to bottom it was just another really good start for him. He’s done nothing but compete exceptionally well. This run of starts has been fantastic. To call it consistent doesn’t really give him enough credit. He’s been great.”

The 6-7, 280-pound Pineda got off to a rough start this year, posting a 6.21 ERA in his first six starts. Since then, his ERA by month had been 4.50 in five starts in May; 3.58 in five starts in June; 2.59 in four starts in July; and 3.52 in four starts in August. He had given up three earned runs in 12 innings in two starts this month.

Pineda’s suspension means the Twins’ rotation is now Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi, Martin Perez and Kyle Gibson, who is on the injured list because of ulcerative colitis.

The Twins have had three players suspended for PEDs in recent years. Shortstop Jorge Polanco missed the first 80 games of the 2018 season after testing positive for Stanozolol and pitcher Ervin Santana missed the first 80 games of the 2015 season after a positive test for Stanozolol.