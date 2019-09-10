Twins place Byron Buxton on 60-day Injured List, set for labrum surgery

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Tuesday placed Byron Buxton on the 60-day Injured List, the team announced. That made roster room for Kyle Gibson (25-man) and Ronald Torreyes (40-man).

It also ends the season for Buxton, the supremely gifted and often-injured star center fielder.

The Twins confirmed Tuesday that Buxton is set to have season-ending labrum surgery on his shoulder. He flew to California to get evaluted by noted shoulder surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said that the surgery could be a 5- to 6-month recovery period, although he was quick to note that everyone is different. That timeline could interfere with the start of spring training, but it’s too soon to have any clear idea of that, Baldelli said.

Given that Buxton played last week and there are not 60 days left in the season, his 2019 campaign officially is over.