Twins place Kyle Gibson on IL; activate Byron Buxton; add Brusdar Graterol as rosters expand

The Twins’ roster expanded to 32 players Sunday with Sept. 1 call-ups being allowed, but there was one unexpected move.

Righthanded pitcher Kyle Gibson was placed on the 10-day injured list because of ulcerative colitis and lefthander Lewis Thorpe was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. The Twins had to put Gibson on the IL, even with rosters expanding, because Thorpe was sent to Rochester last Tuesday. Thorpe would have had to wait 10 days to be added back to the Twins’ roster, if he wasn’t recalled because of a player going on the injured list.

Gibson is 13-6 with a 4.58 ERA in 28 games and 27 starts this season. It’s the first time Gibson has been on the IL since 2016.

Center fielder Byron Buxton (left shoulder) also was activated from the injured list, but he won’t be used to hit initially. Buxton did come into Sunday’s game in Detroit as a defensive replacement.

With teams now being able to carry 40 players, the Twins also selected the contracts of righthanded pitcher Brusdar Graterol and outfielder Ian Miller from Rochester. They have also recalled lefthander Devin Smeltzer and righthandeders Zack Littell and Kohl Stewart. Catcher Willians Astudillo and outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. were reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins have recalled not to report righthander Sean Poppen and transferred him to the 60-day IL. Poppen has been on the minor league injured list because of a right elbow contusion.

GRATEROL DEBUTS

Graterol, 21, is the Twins’ top pitching prospect and went a combined 7-0 with a 1.92 ERA and one save in 18 games (11 starts) between Rochester, Double-A Pensacola and the GCL Twins this season. The hard-throwing Graterol is projected as a starter but will work out of the bullpen in the coming weeks.

Graterol appeared solely out of Pensacola and Rochester’s bullpens since the beginning of August and posted a 2.89 ERA with a .152 opponents’ batting average in seven combined appearances.

Graterol made his big-league debut with the Twins leading 8-3 in the bottom of the ninth Sunday at Detroit. His first pitch, a four-seam fastball, was clocked at 100 miles per hour on the radar gun used by FSN.

“I felt very good,” Graterol told FSN. “That’s my mentality in the bullpen. You throw hard and (throw) strikes.”

Graterol’s next three pitches, all four-seam fastballs, were clocked at 99, 99 and 98 as Dawel Lugo was called out on strikes. Graterol then gave up back-to-back singles before getting Jake Rogers to ground into a game-ending double play.