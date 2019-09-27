Twins president Dave St. Peter on Twins’ Yankees ‘curse’: Time to slay the dragon

Twins President Dave St. Peter knows how you feel about facing the Yankees in the first round.

The Twins’ longtime postseason foe has vanquished Minnesota from postseason contention in 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2017. But those Yankees teams and those Twins teams have little or nothing to do with the current clubs, and the Twins are quick to remind you of that.

St. Peter called in to SKOR North this week and was not shy about the Yankees conversation. The boogeyman to the Twins, as it were.

“We obviously don’t get to pick who we play,” St. Peter said. “It certainly looks like it’ll be New York. We understand the history. That’s my history — it isn’t Rocco Baldelli’s history, it certainly isn’t Nelson Cruz’s history. So I think that’ll be overblown. Organizationally, I just say it’s time to slay the dragon, right?

“We look forward to the challenge. I know people will look at our pitching staff and point to certain deficiencies – I mean, you frankly could argue the same thing about the Yankees. They’re going to arguably go with two openers in the postseason. So it’ll likely be high-scoring, particularly at Yankee Stadium. I think it’ll be fun. And I think this team’s offense has been not only resilient all year but it’s also been pretty consistent.

“Let’s go. Bring ‘em on. We don’t get to pick who we play. No time like the present to break that curse, so to speak.”

St. Peter was also clear to point out that while some who have been with the Twins for a long time – and certainly some fans who have been around for the past 20 years – see the Yankees as the number one enemy when it comes to postseason, the feeling doesn’t stretch to the Twins’ clubhouse.

“Our players don’t view it that way. They view the Yankees as – they have respect, obviously, and they always will. But you go into that series with every bit of expectation that we’re going to compete and ultimately we’re going to win,” he said.

