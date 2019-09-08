Twins reacquire outfielder Ryan LaMarre in trade with Atlanta

The Twins added outfield depth on Sunday morning, acquiring Ryan LaMarre from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash.

Although the big-league trade deadline passed on July 31, LaMarre was eligible to be dealt because he was not on the Atlanta Braves’ 40-man roster and was on a minor-league contract. LaMarre was playing for the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett.

LaMarre, 30, played in 43 games for the Twins in 2018, hitting .263 with eight RBIs. LaMarre also had five doubles and eight walks. He was designated for assignment in early July and finished the season with the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins’ need to add depth in the outfield increased on Friday when Jake Cave suffered a groin strain. The Twins already are without center fielder Byron Buxton (shoulder) — at least most of the time — and Max Kepler has been dealing with a knee issue for much of the season. Marwin Gonzalez, who can play both left and right field, is out because of an abdominal issue.

Manager Rocco Baldelli had to start infielder Luis Arraez in left field on Saturday and move normal left fielder Eddie Rosario to right. Other outfielders on the Twins’ current roster include LaMonte Wade Jr. and Ian Miller.

Buxton actually has returned from the injured list but he isn’t able to hit, so he can only be used as a pinch-runner and late-inning defensive replacement.