Twins reduce magic number to one, wait to see if White Sox can beat Cleveland

Randy Dobnak gave up one unearned run and one hit in six innings, and the Twins scored a combined five runs in the seventh and eighth innings en route to a 5-1 victory Wednesday over the host Detroit Tigers.

That put the Twins’ magic number at one and with a chance to clinch their first AL Central title since 2010 if the Chicago White Sox beat the visiting Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. The White Sox led the Indians, 5-3, in the the fifth inning. At this point, the Twins have clinched no worse than a tie for the AL Central title.

The Twins improved to 98-60, the third-most victories in franchise history, and are now 52-25 on the road. That is the most road victories in team history.

The Twins trailed 1-0 in the top of the seventh inning when rookie Luis Arraez hit a two-run homer. Eddie Rosario added a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Dobnak, who has made a strong case to get a start for the Twins in the American League Division Series, lowered his ERA to 1.59 in nine games and five starts.

“He was awesome,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Dobnak. “His latest outings, they have kind of resembled each other. He’s kind of one-upping himself somehow every time he goes out there. He was locked in from the very beginning. I don’t know what else you can say. I think he’s going to be feeling really good heading out and going to his wedding. This is a great outing and just a great contribution to sit on over the weekend.”

Dobnak began the season pitching at Single-A Fort Myers before making stops at Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Rochester. Because he did not expect to be in the big leagues, Dobnak and his fiancée, Aerial Munson, scheduled their wedding for Saturday in Williamsport, Md. The date actually was picked two years ago and so the Twins gave Dobnak permission to leave the club. Fortunately, the newlyweds did not plan their honeymoon until the winter.