What does 100 victories get you? In the Twins’ case, a meeting with the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. That was assured on Friday night. Here is the schedule:

Game 1: Friday at Yankee Stadium

Game 2: Oct 5 at Yankee Stadium

Game 3: Oct. 7 at Target Field

Game 4: Oct. 8 at Target Field, if necessary

Game 5: Oct. 10 at Yankee Stadium, if necessary