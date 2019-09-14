Twins tidbits: Sam Dyson’s season could be finished; Twins add arm for doubleheader

The Twins obtained Sam Dyson at the trade deadline in order to strengthen their bullpen for an expected postseason run. Reliever Sergio Romo had been acquired a few days earlier from the Marlins and now the Twins would have Dyson, Romo and Taylor Rogers at the back of the bullpen.

The problem is it appears that Dyson arrived from San Francisco as damaged goods. The Star Tribune reported Saturday morning, before the Twins played a doubleheader in Cleveland, that the righthander would be unavailable for this weekend and that his availability for the rest of the season is in doubt.

Dyson was initially sidelined in early August because of biceps tendinitis following two dreadful outings with the Twins. In his first two appearances, he gave up six runs in two-thirds of an inning before being shutdown. Dyson returned to make 10 appearance, and give up three runs in 10.2 innings, but he was sent home from Boston following a Sept. 3 outing because the biceps tendinitis was bothering him again.

“I’ve always thrown through pain and irritation, but there’s some times where you can’t even use your arm,” Dyson told reporters a few days later. “That’s kind of where I was at the day after I pitched. So I knew something was going on. I thought I severely injured my shoulder. It looks terrible and you never want to have that. I was going to throw through it. I couldn’t pick my arm up the next day. Hopefully here in a couple days it will start feeling better when I start throwing, back to where it was last week.”

A magnetic resonance imaging exam was done but that came back clean. The plan was to have Dyson rest several days before throwing again but Saturday’s news indicates all has not gone well.

HELP HAS ARRIVED

Faced with playing a doubleheader on Saturday in Cleveland after Friday’s game was rained out, the Twins selected the contract of righthanded pitcher Jorge Alcala and will have him available against the Indians.

Alcala had 6-7 record and 5.47 ERA with 39 walks and 116 strikeouts in 31 games (16 starts) between Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Pensacola this season. Alcala pitched 7.2 scoreless innings over five relief outings with 11 strikeouts and two walks since his promotion to the Red Wings on Aug. 19. He was acquired by the Twins from the Houston Astros (with Gilberto Celestino) in exchange for Ryan Pressly on July 27, 2018.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated righthanded pitcher Marcos Diplan for release or assignment. Diplan, who was acquired by the Twins on July 31 from the Brewers, finished the year making eight appearances for Double-A Pensacola.

Jake Odorizzi started Friday’s game for the Twins but it was wiped out by rain with the score tied 2-2 after two innings. There was a two-hour delay before the game was called. That leaves the Twins facing a doubleheader of significant importance — Minnesota has a 3.5-game lead on Cleveland in the AL Central with three games between these teams left — and having to get through it with two bullpen games.

The Twins are faced with this issue because starter Michael Pineda received a 60-game, PED-related suspension last week.