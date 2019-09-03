Twins Tidbits: Twins’ pitching to get a true test against Red Sox; is playing Byron Buxton a good idea?

Since the Cleveland Indians beat the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 14 to take a half-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central, Rocco Baldelli’s club has gone 14-5 to move 5.5 games ahead of the Indians. Cleveland is 8-11 during that same stretch.

The Twins have split a two-game series in Milwaukee; swept four games in Texas; lost two of three to the White Sox and then won two of three over the Tigers at Target Field; swept three games against the White Sox in Chicago; and won three of four in Detroit.

Of those six series, and four opponents, the Twins faced only one (Milwaukee at 70-67) that is currently over .500. Seven of the games — and five of the victories — were against a Tigers team that is an MLB-worst 40-95.

While the Twins get credit for winning these games, it has been difficult to make any real judgments when much of the competition has been so poor. That will change on Tuesday night when the Twins open a three-game series at Fenway Park. That will begin a 12-game stretch in which Minnesota will face teams that are north of .500. The Twins will return home this weekend to play Cleveland, play three more against Washington at Target Field and then go to Cleveland for three games.

So what’s left to judge about these Twins?

Little when it comes to the hitting. This team already has established the big-league record for home runs in a season and the expectation should be the lineup will find success against good and bad. The issue is that the starting pitching, and what appears to be an improved bullpen, needs to test itself against teams that are far better than the White Sox and Tigers.

The Twins bullpen has an American League-best 2.37 ERA since Aug. 15 but that dates to the beginning of the series in Texas. Chicago is next to last in the American League with 574 runs, ahead of only Detroit (494). Boston is third in the major leagues with 789 runs, trailing only the Twins (814) and Yankees (802) and is sixth in MLB in home runs. The Red Sox also are 74-63 and remain in contention for a wild card spot.

The Twins will start recently called-up righthander Randy Dobnak on Tuesday, using him in place of Jose Berrios. That will give Berrios an extra day of rest (a wise move) and push him to Wednesday, while Martin Perez will start the series finale on Thursday.

Dobnak, who will be making his first big-league start, likely will be followed by several arms out of the bullpen. Perez is coming off a terrible start last Saturday in Detroit in which he gave up eight runs (seven earned), nine hits, walked two and struck out four in 2.2 innings of a 10-7 loss. However, in the three starts before that Perez had a 2.12 ERA.

The next 12 games should give the Twins a better idea of where their pitching stands entering the playoffs before they end the regular season with a steady diet of White Sox, Royals and Tigers.

WISE DECISION?

Byron Buxton’s return from the injured list on Sunday, replacing Jake Cave in center field in the ninth inning in Detroit. “Buck wants to be an active part of what’s going on right now, “Baldelli told reporters. “We talk about his skill set and the things he can do. He does things that nobody else can do.”

That is absolutely true, but Buxton’s potential value to the Twins in the postseason raises the question of whether it’s a good idea to play him now. He had been sidelined since Aug. 1 because of a left shoulder injury suffered when he crashed into the fence in Miami.

That marked Buxton’s third trip to the IL this season. Buxton returned to the field Sunday despite the fact his shoulder isn’t at a point where he can swing a bat yet and he suffered a setback in his rehab at Single-A Cedar Rapids last week.

It might seem like a small thing to have Buxton enter a game as a defensive replacement or as a pinch runner, but we all know Buxton is wired to go 100 miles an hour and we also know that if the only way he can contribute is on defense that there’s a good chance he will attempt to take out another wall to do so.

If Buxton wasn’t injury prone, this might not be an issue, but until Buxton proves he can stay healthy it always will be a concern when he crashes into a fence or slides headfirst into a base.

The Twins have a comfortable lead in the division and Buxton has time to recover. He should be back on the field when he can hit again but not before. It’s not just the fear that Buxton might reinjure his shoulder, but also the concern he could suffer an entirely new injury by trying to do too much.

The bottom line is the Twins need Buxton’s bat, speed and glove in the lineup for the playoffs. Jeopardizing that by having him serve as a late-inning replacement in the field seems like a questionable idea.