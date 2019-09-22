VIDEO: Watch as Nelson Cruz clubs home run No. 400, joining exclusive club

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Twins signed 38-year-old Nelson Cruz this winter, it wasn’t certain what they could expect on the field.

Off the field, they believed that they were getting a bona fide clubhouse leader and someone who would have no problem connecting with his younger teammates.

Check.

There was also optimism that he’d continue to perform at elite levels offensively, and that his power and hitting ability would carry into his late-30’s better than most players in the modern era.

Check and mate.

On Sunday, Cruz belted home run No. 40 on the year, and No. 400 of his career, joining an exclusive club of only 56 other MLB players who have reached the milestone.

Here’s the video:



Credit: Twinsbaseball.com and MLB

