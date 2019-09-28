What are the Twins’ options if Luis Arraez is out for the ALDS?

Twins infielder Luis Arraez left Saturday’s game against the Royals with a right ankle sprain, after colliding with Willians Astudillo while attempting to catch a pop fly. Arraez will undergo further testing in the coming days, and there is currently no timeline for his return.

If the Twins are without their rookie sensation for the ALDS, it would be a significant blow. Arraez has been one of the Twins’ most productive batters, hitting .334 on the season with a .399 OBP and .838 OPS, while starting at second base for most of the second half. If Arraez is indeed left off the roster, what are the Twins options?

Jonathan Schoop–the opening day starter at second–would likely slot back in at that position. After that, the infield depth is somewhat limited. Ehire Adrianza hasn’t played since September 12 after suffering an oblique strain. There has been some optimism that he’ll be able to return for the playoffs, but that is very much in doubt given that he hasn’t appeared in a game since the injury. Willians Astudillo and Ronald Torreyes can both serve as backup infielders, though Astudillo is limited defensively and Torreyes is limited offensively. Astudillo may have the edge, given his defensive versatility. Adding Astudillo would also give the Twins more flexibility in how they use Mitch Garver and Jason Castro, since Astudillo can catch if needed.

Also in play is the uncertainty of C.J. Cron. Cron has been playing sporadically, but has largely been sapped of his power in the second half as he deals with a bothersome thumb. If Cron is left off the roster, Astudillo could end up starting at first. Marwin Gonzalez could also start at first, which would mean either Jake Cave or LaMonte Wade Jr. would likely start in the outfield.

Arraez has been a breakout star for the Twins, and has perhaps the best at-bats of anyone on the team. His injury will be another obstacle the Twins have to contend with as they put together their postseason roster.